Centre’s 'failed' foreign policy pushed country into oil and LPG crisis: Punjab CM Mann

SAS Nagar: Blaming the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre for the LPG and oil crises facing the country, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday alleged the situation was due to the failure of the Union government’s foreign policy.

He also raised concerns over the excessive centralisation of power in the hands of a few leaders at the Centre, warning that such a trend is dangerous for democracy.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the Progressive Punjab Investors Summit, Mann said, “Due to the failure of the foreign policy of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, the country is facing the oil and LPG crisis.”

He remarked that US President Donald Trump, whom prime minister Narendra Modi describes as a close friend, should have consulted him before waging a full-fledged war against Iran.

“However, the Union government remained unfazed about the scenario emerging out of this war, due to which the people of the country are today facing this crisis,” he added.