SC to hear criminal case against Ashoka University professor on Monday

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court is scheduled hear on Monday the case against Ashoka University Professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad regarding the issue of granting sanction of prosecution.

Ashoka University Prof Mahmudabad is currently facing criminal charges for allegedly posting two contentious social media posts on Operation Sindoor.

A two-judge bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi is scheduled hear the case on March 16, 2026.

The bench will hear whether the Haryana government has considered showing a “one-time magnanimity” towards him in the case, as it had in the last hearing asked the State government to think on the issue of sanction of prosecution against Prof Mahmudabad.

The court had earlier asked to consider to on the point of sanction of prosecution, after Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju informed it that though chargesheet was filed in August 2025, no sanction has been given by the Haryana government so far.

Hearing this, the apex court had observed that if suppose, the competent authority taking a view lenient view, the issue can be closed and, in that case, we need not go into the merit.

Raju had then requested the court to grant him more time to have clear instructions as to whether the state government is inclined not to grant sanction as a one-time magnanimity and close the issue.