Dubai airport temporarily shuts operations due to drone attacks; Air India Group cancels flights

The fire has been brought under control and no injuries have been reported.

Emirates and Fly Dubai have announced flight cancellations. A connecting FlyDubai flight to Delhi with 80 Indian medical students from Iran via Armenia and Dubai has been cancelled, leaving them stranded at the airport.

"Flight FZ441 to Delhi has been delayed due to drone attack in Dubai, which has disrupted flight operations," said the Jammu and Kashmir students Association convenor Nazir Kheuhami.

The flight, the second such one to Delhi, was scheduled to arrive at Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi, at 9:55 am today.

In a statement, Air India group said, "Dubai International Airport has temporarily suspended all flight operations to and from the airport. Air India and Air India Express flights to and from Dubai have been cancelled for the day."

We are offering all affected guests the flexibility to choose one of the following options at no additional cost - rebook to a future travel date, or cancel and receive a full refund, the Air India Group said.

Air India Express' ad-hoc flight operations to and from Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah, and Sharjah will continue as announce, it said.

Indigo had announced last night that flight operations to Dubai will be impacted till Tuesday due to ongoing tensions.