Haryana government drops case against professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad over social media posts on Operation Sindoor

The Haryana government on Monday informed the Supreme Court that it has refused to grant sanction to prosecute Ashoka University professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad in a criminal case filed against him over his social media posts on 'Operation Sindoor'.

Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, appearing for Haryana, told a bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi that they have not granted sanction to prosecute Professor Mahmudabad.

"Showing one-time magnanimity, we have closed the issue and have refused to grant sanction," Raju told the bench, reported PTI.

The apex court recorded the submission and noted that the proceedings pending before the trial court concerned would stand closed. The court was hearing a petition filed by Prof Mahmudabad seeking to quash the case.

The SC had earlier urged the State to reconsider the matter and close the case by declining sanction to prosecute Prof Mahmudabad. In May last year, the court granted the professor interim relief while also directing the government to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to ascertain if there was any criminality in Mahmudabad's posts.