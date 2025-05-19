SC to hear Ashoka University professor's plea over arrest linked to social media post on Operation Sindoor

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a petition filed by Ashoka University Professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad challenging his arrest by Haryana police for his alleged statement on 'Operation Sindoor'.



Senior lawyer Kapil Sibal, appearing for Professor Mahmudabad, told the two-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai and also comprising Justice Augustine George Masih, that he was arrested for his patriotic statements, clarified that his comments had been completely misunderstood. Please list the matter for hearing.

After hearing from Sibal, the bench of the top court said it would list the matter for hearing on May 20 or 21.



Mahmudabad, the Associate Professor and head of the Political Science department at Ashoka University in Haryana, was arrested from his residence in New Delhi on Sunday following two FIRs filed under serious charges, including those related to endangering the sovereignty and integrity of India, in connection with his social media commentary on Operation Sindoor. Following his arrest, he was remanded to two days ' police custody.



The prosecution charged him with endangering India’s sovereignty, unity and integrity for his alleged comments on Operation Sindoor.

The State Women's Commission had also criticised Mahmudabad's comments as disparaging toward women officers in the Indian Armed Forces and said it also promoted communal disharmony.