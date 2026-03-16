India-US trade deal to be signed after new tariff architecture is in place: Commerce Secretary

The India–US trade deal will be formally signed once a new global tariff architecture is in place, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said on Monday.

"We are talking right now on the details with the US," Agrawal said.

Last month, both the US and India agreed on a framework of a trade deal.

Agrawal said the agreement would be finalised after Washington restores global tariff rates following a court ruling that struck them down.

These remarks come after the US Supreme Court last month invalidated the reciprocal tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump.

However, hours after the ruling, Trump signed an executive order ending “certain tariff actions” and issued a proclamation imposing a 10 per cent “temporary import surcharge” as ad valorem duties on goods entering the United States. He later raised the levy to 15 per cent.

Agrawal said New Delhi is currently in discussions with Washington to finalise the contours of the proposed trade agreement, news agency PTI reported.

He added that, apart from the United States, India is also negotiating six Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with different countries and regional groupings as part of efforts to expand its trade partnerships.

The commerce secretary also noted that the United States remains India’s top export destination, while China continues to be the country’s largest source of imports.