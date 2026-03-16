No samosas, no roti: LPG supply curbs hit JNU messes, students protest over menu cuts

NEW DELHI: Food options across canteens and hostels at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) have begun to shrink as ongoing LPG supply restrictions disrupt cooking operations on campus. Several popular items have already disappeared from menus, students said on Monday, while hostel mess committees have started revising food plans to cope with reduced gas availability.

Students said the impact is already visible in multiple campus eateries. At the School of International Studies (SIS) canteen, samosas are no longer being served, while tea has become unavailable at the TEFLAS canteen. In several hostels, food items that require longer cooking times or higher gas consumption are gradually being removed from daily menus.

Hostel mess committees have begun issuing notices to inform residents about the changes. At Lohit Hostel, for instance, the revised menu indicates that roti and poori will not be served on certain days. According to the updated schedule, roti will not be available during lunch on Tuesdays and Saturdays. On those days, meals will instead consist of alternatives such as plain rice or khichdi.

The adjustments follow a communication from gas supplier Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL), which issued letters to the mess heads of Sabarmati Hostel and Lohit Hostel regarding supply restrictions. In the letters, the company said gas supplies to industrial and commercial customers had been limited to 80 per cent of their average consumption over the past six months, effective from 6 am on March 11, 2026.