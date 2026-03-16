States grapple with LPG shortages amid West Asia war, step up action on hoarders

MUMBAI/ SRINAGAR/ AHMEDABAD/ BHOPAL: Amid the ongoing war in West Asia, states across India are struggling with cooking gas shortages, prompting authorities to explore alternative solutions and clamp down on hoarders and black-marketers.

Maharashtra Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal announced that kerosene will now be made available at petrol pumps across the state as a substitute for LPG cylinders. Bhujbal said he met officials in a bid to boost LPG production from 9,000 to 11,000 tonnes daily, prioritising domestic consumers.

Hospitals, educational institutions, old age homes, crematoriums, medical facilities, and defense factories have also been designated priority recipients. He stressed that kerosene supplied through petrol pumps will prevent adulteration and ensure safe usage.

The minister also addressed black marketing, stating 1,208 cylinders were seized recently, recovering ₹33 lakh in illicit sales. District collectors have been instructed to monitor local markets to prevent exploitation.