BJP did 'vote chori' in Haryana RS poll; action to be taken against MLAs for cross-voting: Congress

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Tuesday accused the BJP of indulging in "vote chori" in the Rajya Sabha polls in Haryana and asserted that strict action would be taken against those MLAs who have indulged in cross-voting.

The opposition party's assertion came after BJP's Sanjay Bhatia and Karamvir Singh Boudh of the Congress were elected to the Rajya Sabha from Haryana after the counting for the keenly-watched twin seats went past midnight following allegations of violation of vote secrecy by both sides. It was a narrow win for Boudh over Independent candidate Satish Nandal (63), as cross-voting dented the otherwise comfortable position of the Congress for securing an easy victory.

While BJP's Bhatia (58) is a former Lok Sabha MP from Karnal, Boudh (61) is a retired Haryana government employee and a prominent Dalit activist, currently serving as the coordinator of the National Scheduled Castes Department of the Congress.

Addressing a press conference here, Congress MP from Rohtak Deepender Hooda said, "I want to congratulate Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal, along with the entire top leadership and leaders, for the victory of Karamvir Boudh Ji in the Rajya Sabha elections in Haryana."

In Haryana, under the cover of darkness at night, the BJP "tried to murder democracy" and indulge in "vote chori", Hooda alleged.

The BJP has shown that it has no faith in democracy, he claimed.

"The BJP just wants to seize power, but the Congress party's MLAs and vigilant workers did not allow the loot to happen and ensured victory for Karamvir Boudh Ji, who works for social justice," he said at the press conference with Congress' SC Department head Rajendra Pal Gautam.