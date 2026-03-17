Follow law in probing student activists, cops told

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday directed the police to follow law during its probe against 10 student activists who alleged that they were “abducted” and kept in “illegal detention” by cops, even though the court did not even know “what they are investigating”.

The judge, meanwhile, refused to constitute a medical board to examine the injuries received by one of the detainee students, Rudra Vikram, who alleged “torture” in the custody. “There is no need for medical (board). You can get it done yourself,” the bench said.

A bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Ravinder Dudeja, however, directed them to preserve the CCTV footage of the Special Cell Police Station where the students were allegedly taken. The bench was hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by Rudra’s lawyer, seeking his release.

During the hearing on Monday, Rudra’s lawyer told the court that though police made a statement that all the detained were released on Saturday, Rudra was released on Sunday after the high court special bench heard the case.

The counsel alleged that the police tortured Rudra and there were injury marks on his hands, face and private parts. During the hearing, the police told the court that while all the detainees were directed to remain present on Monday for probe, nobody has shown up.