Follow law in probing student activists, cops told

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday directed the police to follow law during its probe against 10 student activists who alleged that they were “abducted” and kept in “illegal detention” by cops, even though the court did not even know “what they are investigating”.
The judge, meanwhile, refused to constitute a medical board to examine the injuries received by one of the detainee students, Rudra Vikram, who alleged “torture” in the custody. “There is no need for medical (board). You can get it done yourself,” the bench said.
A bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Ravinder Dudeja, however, directed them to preserve the CCTV footage of the Special Cell Police Station where the students were allegedly taken. The bench was hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by Rudra’s lawyer, seeking his release.
During the hearing on Monday, Rudra’s lawyer told the court that though police made a statement that all the detained were released on Saturday, Rudra was released on Sunday after the high court special bench heard the case.
The counsel alleged that the police tortured Rudra and there were injury marks on his hands, face and private parts. During the hearing, the police told the court that while all the detainees were directed to remain present on Monday for probe, nobody has shown up.
At this, the bench said, “You have the powers. We don’t even know what you are investigating. All we want is for there to be a procedure prescribed. Please follow it.” The case will be heard on March 27.
On Sunday, the HC was informed that all detained student activists, except Rudra, were released late on Saturday night, hours after the court said it would hold a special proceeding on Sunday.
Their counsel also claimed that after releasing the activists, the police also “put pressure” on their families to withdraw the petition.
The bench recorded the submission and directed the police to explain within a week the circumstances under which student activists were detained.
The counsel claimed that the activists had gathered at the BSCEM office in Vijay Nagar to discuss the detention of another woman on March 12. The detained woman too has been released. The court will further hear the matters on March 27.
Injury can be self-inflicted: Bench to students
The judge refused to constitute a medical board to examine the injuries received by one of the detainee students, Rudra Vikram, who alleged “torture” during the custody. “There is no need for medical (board). You can get it done yourself,” a bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Ravinder Dudeja said.
‘Families pressured to withdraw petition’
On Sunday, the HC was informed that all detained student activists, except Rudra, were released late on Saturday night, hours after the court said it would hold a special proceeding on Sunday. Their counsel also claimed that after releasing the activists, the police also “put pressure” on their families to withdraw the petition.