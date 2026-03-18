Congress moves ECI against Kerala government for violating MCC

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Congress party has petitioned the Election Commission of India against the State government's promotional materials on KSRTC buses and other public spaces.

Opposition Leader VD Satheesan, in his letter to Chief Electoral Officer Dr Rathan U Kelkar, called for the latter's immediate intervention over the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violation.

Despite the MCC, Satheesan said, hoardings and advertisements highlighting the government's achievements and schemes are prominently displayed across Kerala.

"Their presence creates an uneven playing field and has the potential to influence voters, thereby compromising the fairness of the electoral process," he said.

He urged the ECI to take immediate action to remove all such advertisements from public spaces, including KSRTC buses, and to initiate appropriate proceedings against those responsible for the violation.

He also called for strict monitoring mechanisms to prevent further breaches.