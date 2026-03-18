Ensuring safe, free navigation through Hormuz 'top priority': PM Modi tells Kuwait Crown Prince

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that that ensuring safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz remains India’s “foremost priority” during a conversation with Kuwait’s Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah.

The remarks come amid rising tensions in West Asia. A day earlier, Modi held talks with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, with both leaders underlining the need to safeguard maritime routes and work towards restoring peace and stability in the region.

During his exchange with the Kuwaiti Crown Prince, Modi reiterated India’s condemnation of attacks on Kuwait’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, while both sides reviewed the evolving regional situation.

“We exchanged views on the evolving situation in West Asia and shared concerns over recent developments. Reiterated India’s condemnation of attacks on Kuwait’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Ensuring safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz remains our foremost priority,” Modi said in a post on X.

He added that sustained diplomatic engagement remains essential for regional peace and stability, while also thanking Kuwait for ensuring the safety of the Indian community.