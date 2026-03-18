West Asia war may hit India’s petrochemical supply, pharma output, lift drug costs

KM Gopakumar, Co-convenor of the Working Group on Access to Medicines and Treatment, said, "This is not just an energy supply problem - it may be a public health problem in the making. India manufactures over 50,000 generic drug formulations, and a substantial share of them depend on petrochemical-derived intermediates, solvents, excipients and packaging materials at some stage of the production chain.”

Industry insiders agree that supply disruptions would have a major impact.

“If the war rages for another month, then even the big pharma companies will also be impacted. Most pharma companies have finished products for at least a few months. The break in the chain will have a ripple effect, which will be felt by the people, who will either buy in bulk to wade through the medicine shortage or will have to pay more.”

While large pharmaceutical firms typically maintain three to six months of inventory, Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) often hold only limited stocks. Nearly 200 small manufacturers could halt production within weeks once inventories run out, Gopakumar said.

“The MSME pharmaceutical sector is not just an economic unit - it is the production backbone for affordable generic medicines that supply government health schemes like Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Kendras, public hospital formularies and rural primary health centres. When the production line is disrupted, the earliest impact is unlikely to be on specialty drugs but on high volume essential drugs such as antibiotics, analgesics, antidiabetics and cardiovascular medicines that hundreds of millions of Indians depend on daily,” he added.