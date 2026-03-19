India calls Gulf energy hub attacks 'unacceptable' as supply fears mount

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday condemned strikes on Gulf energy facilities as "unacceptable", as fresh attacks on gas hubs heightened global concern amid the ongoing West Asia conflict.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal called the attacks "deeply disturbing" and reiterated New Delhi's call to avoid targeting energy infrastructure, warning they risk worsening global energy flows.

"India had previously called for the avoidance of targeting civilian infrastructure, including energy infrastructure, across the region. Recent attacks against energy installations in different locations across this region are therefore deeply disturbing and only serve to further destabilise an already uncertain energy scenario for the whole world," Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing.

"Such attacks are unacceptable and need to cease," he added.

Jaiswal also said the country's energy supplies had already been impacted by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. "Now with the latest attacks our LNG supply is going to be impacted," he said.

"We are in touch with all the stakeholders there to see how best we can secure our energy needs and ensure unimpeded transit for our cargo," the MEA spokesperson added.