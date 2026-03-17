What we know about India's efforts for safe passage through Strait of Hormuz

The fate of more than 20 Indian ships and hundreds of crew stuck in the Gulf is in limbo as the Strait of Hormuz -- a key energy corridor -- remains disrupted by the Middle East war.
Tehran, in retaliation for US-Israeli attacks, has all but halted maritime traffic in the critical conduit, through which about a fifth of global crude oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) normally pass.
India, which relies heavily on energy shipments from the region, is the world's fourth-largest buyer of LNG and the second-largest buyer of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).
As supplies dwindle, New Delhi ordered tighter controls last week on natural and cooking gas as it ramped up diplomatic efforts with Iran to allow safe passage to Indian ships.
Here is what we know so far:
'No blanket arrangement'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said last week he had spoken to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, raising the "importance of unhindered transit of energy and goods".
Subsequently, Iran's envoy to New Delhi, Mohammad Fathali, confirmed that Tehran had allowed some Indian vessels to pass.
Indian-flagged tankers "Shivalik" and "Nanda Devi", carrying around 92,700 metric tonnes of LPG, have reached ports in Gujarat state after crossing Strait of Hormuz over the weekend, marking a rare exception in commercial passage through the chokepoint.
A third Indian-flagged tanker "Jag Laadki" had a close call when the UAE's Fujairah port came under attack Saturday while it was loading crude at the oil terminal.
The vessel made it out safely the following day, the Indian petroleum ministry said.
Foreign Minister S Jaishankar has made several social media posts since last week confirming talks with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi.
He told the Financial Times on Sunday that the ships being allowed to pass was proof of what diplomacy could achieve, but added that there was no formal "blanket arrangement" for the remaining vessels.
"Every ship movement is an individual happening," he told the British daily.
A deal in the works?
Randhir Jaiswal, the foreign ministry spokesman, said Tuesday discussions were underway on the stranded ships.
"Many of our ships are still there in the Strait of Hormuz area. We intend to work with Iran and other countries to bring those ships back home safely. This is our objective," he told reporters at a news briefing in New Delhi.
Some media reports have said Tehran has sought the return of three alleged Iran-linked, US-sanctioned vessels seized by Indian authorities in February in exchange for safe passage for Indian tankers.
Government sources dismissed the reports Monday as "baseless".
India's foreign ministry also said New Delhi had not held bilateral discussions with the United States over deploying warships to ensure the safe passage of merchant vessels through the Strait of Hormuz.
The remarks came after US President Donald Trump called for nations including South Korea, France, China and Britain to help ensure safe passage through the conduit.
Diplomatic dilemma
New Delhi has steadily expanded cooperation with Israel across the defence, agriculture, technology and cybersecurity sectors.
At the same time, India maintains strong relations with Tehran, including developing its Chabahar port -- a trade gateway to Afghanistan, where New Delhi has also built a relationship with Taliban authorities.
The conflict is the strongest test yet of India's diplomatic balancing act, as it cannot afford to alienate either of the countries given its deep ties with both.
"India's energy-import squeeze resulting from the Trump-Netanyahu war on Iran... illustrates why genuine neutrality and an independent foreign policy are central to the country's core interests," said strategic analyst and author Brahma Chellaney in a social media post.