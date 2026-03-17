What we know about India's efforts for safe passage through Strait of Hormuz

The fate of more than 20 Indian ships and hundreds of crew stuck in the Gulf is in limbo as the Strait of Hormuz -- a key energy corridor -- remains disrupted by the Middle East war.

Tehran, in retaliation for US-Israeli attacks, has all but halted maritime traffic in the critical conduit, through which about a fifth of global crude oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) normally pass.

India, which relies heavily on energy shipments from the region, is the world's fourth-largest buyer of LNG and the second-largest buyer of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

As supplies dwindle, New Delhi ordered tighter controls last week on natural and cooking gas as it ramped up diplomatic efforts with Iran to allow safe passage to Indian ships.

Here is what we know so far: