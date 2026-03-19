Nitish Kumar did not project Samrat as new CM: Bihar minister

PATNA: Bihar minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary rejected suggestions that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who is expected to step down soon to enter the Rajya Sabha, has projected his deputy Samrat Choudhary as his successor.

Kumar had, during his tour of Jamui district on Wednesday as part of the Samriddhi Yatra, pointed towards Samrat Choudhary, a senior BJP leader, and remarked, "He shall be looking after Bihar and the state will make tremendous progress."

This led to speculation in a section of the media that Kumar, who heads the JD(U), was hinting that he wanted his deputy as the new CM.

However, when questions were posed to Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, who is a senior JD(U) leader, he shot back, "I was very much present there. So, please do not come up with your interpretations before me."

The JD(U) leader, though, admitted that as a deputy CM, Samrat Choudhary has been sincerely working with the chief minister, who has been in the habit of encouraging all his cabinet colleagues by saying he or she will be looking after things.

"There is nothing new in that. You people (journalists) are imagining that it is some new signal," he said.

Chaudhary was interacting with journalists at the chief minister's residence late in the evening after the last Iftaar party the JD(U) president hosted in his present capacity.

He said, "Our chief minister has always cared about the minorities, and this is the reason he invites Muslims to his house every year during the holy month of Ramadan."

Asked whether the longest serving CM appeared emotional on the occasion, Chaudhary remarked cryptically, "Politics has its own dynamics.

It is not guided by sentiments."

After Kumar gives up the seat of power, the new government is likely to be headed by the BJP, the single largest party in the assembly.

Sources close to the JD(U) president claim that his son Nishant, who was inducted into the party last week, was likely to be made the deputy CM in the new government.