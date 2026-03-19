SC rejects another PIL against Vantara, flags cruelty risk from disturbing lawfully imported animals

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has dismissed another plea alleging violation of international wildlife norms in the import of endangered species by Vantara, the zoological rescue and rehabilitation centre in Gujarat's Jamnagar.

The top court last year dismissed a similar PIL and held there was "no contravention of law" while accepting a clean chit given by its Special Investigation Team headed by former apex court judge Justice J Chelameswar to Vantara.

A bench of Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and NV Anjaria recently dismissed the plea filed by Karanartham Viramah Foundation.

The plea had sought directions to the Centre, Central Zoo Authority and others to place before the apex court the entire record pertaining to permissions, recognitions, and import/export licences granted to Greens Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre popularly called Vantara and its Radha Krishna Temple Elephant Welfare Trust since 2019.

The bench noted that the issue has already been dealt with by the apex court in an earlier petition filed last year and said, "More importantly, disturbing the settled environment, custody and air of living animals, including rescued animals after lawful import, may itself result in cruelty."

It said the subject matter of the petition, in substance, is the same which was the subject matter of consideration in an earlier petition filed by advocate Jaya Sukin.

"Those matters stood examined by the SIT constituted by this Court and the final report of the SIT has been accepted by this court on September 15, 2025. The same categorically records that no violation of any domestic or international law was found," the bench said in its order of March 9, which was uploaded recently.