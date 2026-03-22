Assembly polls 2026: Welfare pledges, breakaways and battles for loyalty

As the 2026 assembly elections loom, political theatre across India’s southern and eastern states is becoming more elaborate, more personalised, and, at times, downright theatrical. From the kitchens of Hooghly to the temple ghats of Jhargram, the high-stakes contests in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala are being fought not just with slogans and speeches, but with gestures, optics, and the careful choreography of voter engagement.

In Bhabanipur, the political citadel of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the TMC convened a closed-door organisational meeting on Sunday that reflected both confidence and caution. Party general secretary Abhishek Banerjee laid down a clear target: win Bhabanipur by more than 60,000 votes, surpassing Mamata’s previous margin. Cadres were reminded that this was no safe seat despite its reputation as a TMC stronghold. “Bhabanipur must come first in Kolkata,” he urged, stressing vigilance in every one of the constituency’s 287 polling booths.

Mamata Banerjee herself struck a note of caution, drawing lessons from history. “From now on, stay alert. Do not go home once voting is over. Keep watch on the strong rooms,” she warned, evoking memories of the 2021 Nandigram count where sudden power outages had dramatically altered the electoral outcome. The leadership also monitored the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, which reportedly led to the deletion of 47,000 names, promising legal assistance to those affected.

While the organisational machinery hummed in Bhabanipur, TMC candidates across Bengal sought to connect with voters in more intimate ways. In Hooghly, candidate Partha Hazari rolled out rotis on a traditional clay oven in a local kitchen when he discovered a household struggling with cooking gas. In Birbhum, BJP MLA Anup Saha paused his campaign to shave a man’s beard at a roadside barber stall, signalling that he remained “one among the people.” Over in Jhargram, BJP candidate Rajesh Mahato joined villagers in Hari naam sankirtans and devotional chants, blending faith and politics in an effort to engage voters on the ground.