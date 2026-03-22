INTERVIEW | ‘TVK’s overall poll impact is likely to be limited’: TN Minister Periyasamy

With growing apprehension that Vijay’s TVK is likely to eat into the votes of established parties, as the actor is popular among young voters, Minister for Rural Development I Periyasamy said the overall impact of the fledgling party is likely to be limited.
The senior leader in the ruling DMK government spoke to TNIE’s M P Saravanan about his views on the alleged exploitation of the Enforcement Directorate to target political opponents, and dynastic politics, among others. Excerpts:
Opposition parties claim that the BJP-led union government has been exploiting the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to target political opponents, especially since 2014. What is your view?
A fabricated case was filed against me in connection with the alleged irregular allotment of a TNHB plot in 2008. As per the housing board's regulations, the eligibility of beneficiaries is determined by the secretary and other officials from the housing department.
Once the secretary approves it, my role is limited to providing a countersignature, and I had clearly stated my position during my first ED interrogation. However, during the second instance, ED officials visited my home, perhaps influenced by the fact that Justice P Velmurugan had overturned a lower court's (Special Court in Dindigul) judgment related to a disproportionate assets case.
However, the Supreme Court stayed those proceedings in August 2025. I am still unsure why the ED came to my residence, especially since I don't own any property in my name. I believe they are trying to disturb me!
Actor Vijay's rise alongside his party, TVK, has gained substantial support from Tamil Nadu's youth. What effect will TVK have on the upcoming election?
Vijay and TVK have entered the political arena for the first time. As they participate in elections, they will gain a better understanding of their strengths and weaknesses.
The party appears to be a relatively young organisation, attracting notable attention from young voters, who may have some influence in Tamil Nadu. However, the overall impact is likely to be limited, possibly only affecting a small percentage of the electorate.
Relying solely on the support of young voters might not enable them to secure a significant advantage. Moreover, the youth base from DMK, along with its younger functionaries and their families, is expected to remain steadfast in terms of their support.
With the emergence of several political parties, could there be a possibility of a coalition government in Tamil Nadu after the polls?
The likelihood of a coalition government in Tamil Nadu seems improbable in the future. In the DMK-led alliance, communist parties have never demanded a share in power, and even the Congress has refrained from such demands in the state.
While this might be the case in other states, the trend in Tamil Nadu for the past 40 years suggests otherwise. These parties have neither sought a role in governance nor are they likely to do so. It appears that the DMK is poised to secure a single majority in the upcoming election.
Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has sparked a significant controversy among the political parties in the state. Nearly 48,000 voters have been cut from Athoor constituency; could this have a wider impact?
When the SIR exercise was introduced in my constituency, I raised several objections with the district administration, but no positive changes were made. Following the exercise, 48,000 voters were removed from the constituency. This is a grave issue as many voters were unjustly taken off the rolls under categories like transfer and relocation.
Particularly, a significant number of traders in Chinnalapatti were affected and had their names removed. Despite this setback, I remain confident in regaining the people's mandate. However, I anticipate losing approximately 10,000 votes due to this regrettable practice.
Job creation seems to be lacking in Dindigul district, as it continues to be a non-industrial zone without any IT parks. Your views?
We are dedicated to fostering development and generating employment opportunities. A new TIDEL Park is to be established in Athoor soon, and an ESIC Hospital is also set to commence operations within the constituency.
During my previous two terms, I facilitated direct employment opportunities for approximately 7,000-8,000 individuals. However, in recent times, the direct recruitment process has notably decreased. To address this, we are prioritising skill development programmes that are essential for improving employability.
Additionally, I have placed significant emphasis on higher education for rural population and two government arts and science colleges were set up during my tenure.
For many years, the local community has urged that the Athoor Kamarajar Sagar Dam be declared a tourism site, but no decisive step has been taken in this regard. Your views?
Athoor Kamarajar Dam is certainly a worthwhile destination. We are taking steps to enhance its accessibility, but it is important to note that before officially designating a site as a tourist spot, proper road connectivity must be in place.
While the tourism department may declare a location as a tourist attraction, they typically do not allocate funds for its development. However, given the natural appeal of the area, particularly where the waterfalls are located, visitors are already drawn to the site.
We have built small bridges to improve access, and connected the site with several nearby villages. Further improvements are under way.
AIADMK has repeatedly charged the ruling DMK with fostering dynastic politics, and even Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pointed out the issue of dynastic politics. How do you see this?
I have never advocated for dynastic politics in my district, even when it comes to my own family. Although I have two sons, I never encouraged them to enter politics. My younger son is engaged in a small business and has stayed completely away.
As for my elder son, IP Senthil Kumar, I initially guided him towards a legal career. Later on, he decided to join DMK's youth wing, was gradually promoted to the position of District Youth Wing Secretary, Dindigul. Eventually, after 20 years of experience and considering his seniority, he was elected as the district secretary.
His path has been shaped by his own hard work, not because I steered him to follow in my footsteps.