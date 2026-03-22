INTERVIEW | ‘TVK’s overall poll impact is likely to be limited’: TN Minister Periyasamy

With growing apprehension that Vijay’s TVK is likely to eat into the votes of established parties, as the actor is popular among young voters, Minister for Rural Development I Periyasamy said the overall impact of the fledgling party is likely to be limited.

The senior leader in the ruling DMK government spoke to TNIE’s M P Saravanan about his views on the alleged exploitation of the Enforcement Directorate to target political opponents, and dynastic politics, among others. Excerpts:

Opposition parties claim that the BJP-led union government has been exploiting the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to target political opponents, especially since 2014. What is your view?

A fabricated case was filed against me in connection with the alleged irregular allotment of a TNHB plot in 2008. As per the housing board's regulations, the eligibility of beneficiaries is determined by the secretary and other officials from the housing department.

Once the secretary approves it, my role is limited to providing a countersignature, and I had clearly stated my position during my first ED interrogation. However, during the second instance, ED officials visited my home, perhaps influenced by the fact that Justice P Velmurugan had overturned a lower court's (Special Court in Dindigul) judgment related to a disproportionate assets case.

However, the Supreme Court stayed those proceedings in August 2025. I am still unsure why the ED came to my residence, especially since I don't own any property in my name. I believe they are trying to disturb me!