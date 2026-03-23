Assembly elections: ECI allocates digital vouchers for political parties for free airtime on 'Doordarshan', 'AIR'

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India on Monday said that it has allocated digital vouchers to recognised national and state political parties, granting free broadcast and telecast slots on 'Doordarshan' and 'All India Radio' (AIR) ahead of assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

It said that the initiative has been implemented under Section 39A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, with the process now fully digitised.

“Digital time vouchers have been issued through the IT platform to all the recognised National and State Political Parties across five poll-bound States/UT,” the Commission noted in an official statement.

According to the Commission, each political party will receive a base allocation of 45 minutes on 'Doordarshan' and 'AIR', distributed across regional networks.

Additional airtime would be provided based on past electoral performance, giving established parties a relative advantage.

Broadcasts will begin once the list of contesting candidates is finalised and will continue until two days before polling in each phase, the ECI said, adding that scheduling would follow a transparent process.

“The actual broadcast/telecast will be scheduled in advance through a draw of lots at the State/UT level in the presence of party representatives and officials", it said.