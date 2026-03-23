Lok Sabha to take up Transgender Bill today

NEW DELHI: Amid widespread protests and demands for the withdrawal of the proposed Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, the Lok Sabha will take up the bill for consideration and passage on Tuesday.

According to the list of business issued by the Lok Sabha secretariat, Union Minister Dr Virendra Kumar will move the Bill to amend the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019, for its passage.

The proposed changes in the Bill have sparked protests across the country with Transgender rights activists and members of the trans community demanding its immediate withdrawal, terming it 'discriminatory'.

The Bill, which was introduced in the Lok Sabha by Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar on March 13, seeks to give a precise definition of the term 'transgender' and exclude 'different sexual orientations and self-perceived sexual identities' from the proposed law's ambit.