‘Pilgrims’ rush in first two months of Char Dham season impacts ecology’

DEHRADUN: A fresh analysis of the 2025 Char Dham Yatra has exposed critical vulnerabilities in the Himalayan pilgrimage circuit, revealing that a staggering 72% of annual footfall was crammed into the first 60 days of the season, putting immense pressure on fragile infrastructure.

The report, titled ‘Pathways to Pilgrimage: Data Insights, Challenges and Opportunities’, released by the Social Development for Communities (SDC) Foundation in Dehradun, highlights a severe imbalance in visitor distribution that threatens both pilgrim safety and environmental stability.

According to the study, which analyzed data over a 210-day period, the Yatra saw a total of 51,06,346 pilgrims in 2025—a 6.4% increase over 2024, though still lower than the record-breaking 56.16 lakh in 2023.