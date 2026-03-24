India emphasises peace can be restored only through dialogue, diplomacy: MEA on West Asia crisis

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is engaged in discussions with many world leaders, and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is also engaging with his counterparts in the backdrop of the West Asia conflict, the MEA said on Tuesday, adding that India emphasises that peace can be restored only through dialogue and diplomacy.

At an inter-ministerial briefing on the West Asia situation, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal also said that India “continues to closely follow the developments in the ongoing conflict”.

Aseem R Mahajan, Additional Secretary (Gulf), MEA, said ensuring the safety, security and well-being of the large Indian community in the region is "our utmost priority".

"Overall, the situation continues to improve in terms of the status of flights, with additional flights operating from the region. Since February 28, around 4,02,000 passengers have returned from the region to India," Mahajan said.