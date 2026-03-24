Kashmir sees outpouring of support for Iran amid ongoing conflict

SRINAGAR: A wave of generosity and compassion for Iran is being witnessed across Kashmir, where people are donating gold, cash, and personal belongings in a strong show of support for the war-hit country.

Shia Muslims have set up donation collection centres in Shia-dominated areas of Srinagar and other parts of the Valley after Iran's conflict with the United States and Israel escalated. At these centres, a large portrait of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in a joint US and Israeli attack, has been displayed as a mark of remembrance and solidarity.

People are visiting these centres and contributing in whatever form they can to express support for Iran, where energy infrastructure was targeted in recent bombings. Both Shia and Sunni Muslims have been participating in the donation drives.

In a heart-rendering gesture, an elderly woman donated her earrings at one of the collection centres in Srinagar. According to the woman, she had lost her husband 28 years ago and the earrings were the last memories of her late husband. Despite their deep emotional value, she chose to part with them as a contribution for Iran.

Another video of a minor girl visiting to the donation centre her with piggy bank has also gone viral on social media. She had been contributing money in the piggy bank for the last three years and broke the piggy bank at the collection centre and donated whatever was in it for Iran. “I want to donate it to Iran,” she said with no regrets on her face.

In another emotional gesture, a young boy donated his bicycle to Iran. “When the boy came to donate his bicycle, I told him why are you donating it. He said I am donating it for the Iranian supreme leader,” said a volunteer.