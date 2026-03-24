Kashmir sees outpouring of support for Iran amid ongoing conflict

SRINAGAR: A wave of generosity and compassion for Iran is being witnessed across Kashmir, where people are donating gold, cash, and personal belongings in a strong show of support for the war-hit country.
Shia Muslims have set up donation collection centres in Shia-dominated areas of Srinagar and other parts of the Valley after Iran's conflict with the United States and Israel escalated. At these centres, a large portrait of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in a joint US and Israeli attack, has been displayed as a mark of remembrance and solidarity.
People are visiting these centres and contributing in whatever form they can to express support for Iran, where energy infrastructure was targeted in recent bombings. Both Shia and Sunni Muslims have been participating in the donation drives.
In a heart-rendering gesture, an elderly woman donated her earrings at one of the collection centres in Srinagar. According to the woman, she had lost her husband 28 years ago and the earrings were the last memories of her late husband. Despite their deep emotional value, she chose to part with them as a contribution for Iran.
Another video of a minor girl visiting to the donation centre her with piggy bank has also gone viral on social media. She had been contributing money in the piggy bank for the last three years and broke the piggy bank at the collection centre and donated whatever was in it for Iran. “I want to donate it to Iran,” she said with no regrets on her face.
In another emotional gesture, a young boy donated his bicycle to Iran. “When the boy came to donate his bicycle, I told him why are you donating it. He said I am donating it for the Iranian supreme leader,” said a volunteer.
Men and women have been donating cash, gold jewellery, copper utensils, and silver items. In some places, people have also donated sheep and goats. A few individuals have even donated bikes and vehicles.
“I am donating my bike on humanitarian basis for Iran. I too want to play my role in extending support to Iran at this critical time. We can purchase bikes and vehicles again but at this moment Iran needs our support and through these small contributions, we want to show our support and solidarity with Iran, which is fighting the world’s two superpowers US, Israel and its allies,” they said.
A volunteer at one of the collection centres in Srinagar said people are overwhelmingly stepping forward to support Iran by donating from cash to gold, copper utensils, and other items. “This is a humanitarian effort and is not confined to a particular religion or section. Those who want to support Iran are coming forward and donating whatever valuables they could to support Iran. At this time, we can only extend financial support and we are doing our part,” he said.
Another volunteer said that due to religious and cultural connections with Iran, people are coming forward to support the country at a critical time.
The donation drive is not limited to the Valley. In the Jammu region as well, people are contributing for Iran. In Chanderkote village of Ramban on the Srinagar-Jammu highway, a collection centre has been set up where people are donating cash, jewellery, and other valuables.
Influential Shia leader and MLA Budgam Aga Muntazir Mehdi has announced that he will donate one month’s salary for the relief efforts.
The All J&K Shia Association said the collected funds would be used for health facilities for the injured, reconstruction of damaged infrastructure, and support for rebuilding efforts in Iran.
Volunteers said the donations would be deposited in a bank account shared by the Iranian embassy in New Delhi. Syed Gazanfar Rizvi, who is in charge of a collection point at Imam Bargah Zadibal, said that the response has been overwhelming. “People including men and women and young and old from both Shia and Sunni committees are coming forward to extend their support to Iran in the form of cash or other valuables,” he said.
According to estimates, cash, gold, and other items worth crores of rupees have been collected so far. Rizvi said the donations are being gathered by different Shia associations and will be sent to Iran after being consolidated.
He added that donations collected at the local level have already been transferred through the bank account provided by the Iranian embassy.
“Heartening to see contributions being made by the people of Kashmir in solidarity with the people of war ravaged Iran,” Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said in a post on X.