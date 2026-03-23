GNSS disruption, asymmetric warfare emerge as key features of widening West Asia conflict

Golaya added that the fallout is not limited to shipping visibility.

“This creates risks of collisions, grounding, and loss of situational awareness. It also makes it harder for authorities to track vessels, especially when ships switch off tracking systems due to fear. GNSS spoofing or jamming is also an effective counter-drone measure. This disruption affects aircraft as well,” he added.

The warnings have been echoed by global monitoring agencies, including the Information Fusion Centre – Indian Ocean Region, which has flagged the situation as volatile and advised heightened caution for vessels transiting the region.

The growing reliance on such electronic disruption underscores a broader shift towards asymmetric warfare in the conflict. “Iran has used ‘asymmetric methods, which are relatively low-cost but highly effective, such as drones, anti-ship missiles, fast boats, sea mines, and electronic interference. They don’t need a large conventional navy to create disruption. Even the threat of these actions is enough to deter shipping companies and insurers,” Golaya said.

The Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway connecting the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman, carries nearly 20 per cent of the world’s energy supplies and is critical for India’s energy security.

“A substantial percentage of our crude imports comes from countries like Saudi Arabia, Iraq, the UAE, Kuwait, and Qatar. As per recent data, this amounts to around 2.6 million barrels per day from the region, making it a critical supplier base for India. In addition to our crude imports, a significant share of LNG and LPG also passes through this narrow stretch,” he noted.

Despite not formally controlling the Strait, Iran has leveraged its geographical position effectively.

“No single country ‘owns’ it outright. Iran has weaponised its geographical advantage extremely easily, and the current war proves it. Many countries have stated Iran’s warnings/closures are not legally binding, since insurance remains an issue as the risk rises, the traffic has plummeted. The Strait may not be officially closed, but in practical terms, it is severely restricted. Shipping traffic has dropped sharply because of the risks,” he said.

Under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, vessels are guaranteed transit passage through such straits, but enforcement remains contingent on geopolitical realities.

“Ships have the right to transit freely… however, in practice, enforcement depends on military and political power rather than just legal provisions,” Golaya added.

He also pointed to the persistence of disruption despite military pressure.

“Even with US/Israeli strikes degrading Iran's navy, the threat persists—mines and asymmetric assets are cheap, hard to clear quickly, and create fear. Reopening could take from weeks to months despite efforts.”