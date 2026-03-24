Madhya Pradesh issues new guidelines over distribution of commercial LPG cylinders

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh government has come out with guidelines for LPG gas cylinder distribution amid reports that the country’s LPG imports are likely to nearly halve this month due to the West Asia conflict and resultant blockage of the Strait of Hormuz.

Under the new guidelines, the state government’s department of food and civil supplies has accorded priority to educational institutions and medical facilities in the distribution of the commercial cylinders.

Out of the total available supply of commercial cylinders, 30 per cent of the available supplies will be allocated to educational institutions and medical-health institutions, to meet their 100 per cent requirements.

A quota of 35 per cent has been fixed for running all essential services, including the central armed police services, security agencies, the state police department, jails, the department of social justice, women and child development and other departmental institutions housing the elderly, women and children.

The 35 per cent quota will also take care of the requirements of airports, railways, and Deendayal Rasois (community kitchens).

Further, nine per cent each quota has been fixed for hotels, restaurants-caterers, while seven per cent has been allocated for dhabas and street food vendors.