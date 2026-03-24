US sees India as a key pillar of the Indo-Pacific balance of power: Senior Pentagon official Colby

NEW DELHI: In a wide-ranging address on US strategic priorities in Asia, Under Secretary of War for Policy Elbridge Colby on Tuesday underscored India’s central role in maintaining a stable balance of power in the Indo-Pacific.
He described the country as a 'republic of continental scale…whose decisions will profoundly shape the future of the Indo-Pacific and the international landscape more broadly.'
Speaking at the Ananta Centre here, Colby said the US views its relationship with India as grounded in practical, results-oriented cooperation, stressing that Washington’s approach is based on shared interests rather than idealistic notions.
“We clearly recognise that India has its own interests, its own strategic culture, and its own priorities, and that India is not shy about advancing them. But that is what we want,” Colby said.
"The speech framed India as indispensable to the Indo-Pacific balance of power, highlighting its geography, economic potential, and growing military capabilities. India possesses a long tradition of strategic autonomy and a growing capacity to shape events well beyond its borders. The United States sees India not merely as a key partner, but as an essential one in ensuring a long-term favourable balance of power in Asia,” Colby added.
He emphasised a partnership built on realism and flexible realism, aligning US and Indian efforts where interests converge, while accepting differences on less critical issues.
Quoting India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Colby highlighted the resonance between US strategic thought and the 'India Way', which prioritises national interests and a pragmatic approach to international politics.
“Both of us believe that countries must operate with confidence in defending and advancing their own interests; it's not just prudent but also right,” he said.
Colby outlined the pillars of the US–India strategic framework, including strengthening defence cooperation, enhancing military capabilities, and advancing defence industrial collaboration.
“Our focus must now be on advancing from these important agreements to serve a larger strategic purpose: strengthening the ability of both countries to contribute to a stable balance of power in this vital region,” he said.
Areas of cooperation include long-range precision fires, maritime domain awareness, anti-submarine warfare, and advanced technologies.
The Under Secretary also stressed the importance of strategic candour and mutual respect, noting that the US and India do not need to agree on every issue to deepen alignment.
“Differences and even disputes are fully compatible with deepening alignment and cooperation on strategic matters,” Colby said, describing the partnership as 'thickly embedded in lasting strategic mutual self-interest.'
However, the speech did not refer to the QUAD grouping, instead framing India’s role in Asia through bilateral engagement and the broader principle of sovereign nations maintaining a favourable regional balance of power.
Colby also spoke of a vision of a stable Indo-Pacific defined by strength, reason, and hard-nosed collaboration, where sovereign nations like India and the United States can secure prosperity, trade, and peace.
A strong, confident India is not only good for the Indian people. It is good for Americans as well, he said, signalling Washington’s commitment to a robust, interest-driven partnership with New Delhi in the coming decades.