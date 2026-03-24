US sees India as a key pillar of the Indo-Pacific balance of power: Senior Pentagon official Colby

NEW DELHI: In a wide-ranging address on US strategic priorities in Asia, Under Secretary of War for Policy Elbridge Colby on Tuesday underscored India’s central role in maintaining a stable balance of power in the Indo-Pacific.

He described the country as a 'republic of continental scale…whose decisions will profoundly shape the future of the Indo-Pacific and the international landscape more broadly.'

Speaking at the Ananta Centre here, Colby said the US views its relationship with India as grounded in practical, results-oriented cooperation, stressing that Washington’s approach is based on shared interests rather than idealistic notions.

“We clearly recognise that India has its own interests, its own strategic culture, and its own priorities, and that India is not shy about advancing them. But that is what we want,” Colby said.