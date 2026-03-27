PM Modi chairs virtual meet with CMs, governors; reviews preparedness amid West Asia crisis

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, chaired a virtual meeting with CMs and LGs of UTs in the wake of the West Asia conflict that has triggered a major energy and fuel crisis.
PM Modi expressed confidence that by working together as 'Team India', the country will successfully tackle the situation.
He advocated for a 'Team India' like spirit to address challenges and stressed that the Government’s priorities are to maintain economic and trade stability, ensure energy security, safeguard citizens’ interests, and strengthen industry and supply chains.
After reviewing the preparedness of the States, the Prime Minister urged them to ensure the smooth functioning of supply chains and to take strict action against hoarding and profiteering.
He also emphasised the need for planning in the agriculture sector, particularly in monitoring fertiliser storage and distribution.
“There is a need for robust coordination mechanisms at all levels to enable a quick response to evolving situations”, the Prime Minister told Chief Ministers who joined the virtual review meeting along with Cabinet Ministers, including Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
Placing special emphasis on border and coastal States, the Prime Minister highlighted the need to address emerging challenges related to shipping, essential supplies, and maritime operations.
He stressed that constant alertness is essential while also cautioning against the spread of misinformation and rumours, underlining the importance of sharing accurate and credible information.
Chairing the meeting with Chief Ministers and Lieutenant Governors via video conferencing to review preparedness in light of developments in West Asia and their potential impact on India, the Prime Minister appreciated the valuable suggestions shared by participants.
He noted that these inputs would be instrumental in effectively managing the evolving situation and emphasised the importance of vigilance, preparedness, and coordinated action.
Referring to the situation in West Asia, the Prime Minister observed that India has prior experience in handling similar global disruptions.
He recalled the collective response during the Covid-19 pandemic, when the Centre and States worked together as “Team India” to mitigate impacts on supply chains, trade, and daily life.
He reiterated that the same spirit of cooperation remains India’s greatest strength in navigating the current circumstances.
He further stated that the situation remains dynamic and requires continuous monitoring and adaptive strategies.
He informed the participants that an Inter-Ministerial Group has been operational since 3 March, reviewing developments daily and taking timely decisions.
Highlighting the critical role of States, the Prime Minister noted that effective implementation occurs at the State level. He called for constant communication and coordination between the Centre and States, along with timely information sharing and joint decision-making to ensure swift and well-aligned responses.
He again urged States to maintain smooth supply chains and act firmly against hoarding and profiteering. He also stressed the importance of activating control rooms at the state and district levels and maintaining administrative alertness to prevent disruptions.
In addition, he underlined the need for planning in agriculture, especially in monitoring fertiliser availability, so that farmers do not face difficulties during the upcoming Kharif season.
Calling for special attention in border and coastal States, he advised strong vigilance to manage any emerging challenges linked to shipping, essential supplies, and maritime operations.
He also emphasised maintaining public confidence, noting that assurances regarding the availability of essential commodities would help prevent unnecessary panic.
The Prime Minister further suggested that States with citizens in West Asia should activate helplines, appoint nodal officers, and establish district-level support systems to assist affected families and ensure timely communication.
He observed that efforts made in recent years to strengthen India’s economic and supply systems are proving beneficial in the current context. He called for continued engagement with industry and MSMEs to address concerns and ensure stability in production and employment.
He also stressed the need for robust coordination mechanisms at all levels, including regular reviews by Chief Secretaries and continuous district-level monitoring, to enable quick responses to evolving situations.
He urged a parallel focus on immediate response and long-term preparedness, encouraging States to accelerate efforts in promoting alternative energy sources such as biofuels, solar energy, the GOBARdhan initiative, electric mobility, and the expansion of piped natural gas connections.
Reiterating that addressing the challenge is a shared responsibility, the Prime Minister expressed confidence that, working together as “Team India,” the nation will overcome the situation successfully.
During the meeting, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted that the government has been actively working under the Prime Minister’s leadership to tackle the crisis, including ensuring the timely availability of LPG and reducing excise duties on petrol and diesel.
He emphasised the need for collective action by all States, Union Territories, and the Centre.
Cabinet Secretary T. V. Somanathan presented an overview of the current situation and outlined steps and recommendations for States.
The Chief Ministers appreciated the measures taken by the Central Government and praised the Prime Minister’s diplomatic outreach to ensure the well-being of Indian citizens abroad.
They expressed confidence that the situation remains stable, with adequate availability of petrol, diesel, and LPG, and robust monitoring mechanisms in place to ensure an uninterrupted supply of essential commodities.
They also welcomed the decision to increase commercial LPG allocation to States and Union Territories to 70% of pre-crisis levels, up from 50%.