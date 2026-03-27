PM Modi chairs virtual meet with CMs, governors; reviews preparedness amid West Asia crisis

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, chaired a virtual meeting with CMs and LGs of UTs in the wake of the West Asia conflict that has triggered a major energy and fuel crisis.

PM Modi expressed confidence that by working together as 'Team India', the country will successfully tackle the situation.

He advocated for a 'Team India' like spirit to address challenges and stressed that the Government’s priorities are to maintain economic and trade stability, ensure energy security, safeguard citizens’ interests, and strengthen industry and supply chains.

After reviewing the preparedness of the States, the Prime Minister urged them to ensure the smooth functioning of supply chains and to take strict action against hoarding and profiteering.

He also emphasised the need for planning in the agriculture sector, particularly in monitoring fertiliser storage and distribution.

“There is a need for robust coordination mechanisms at all levels to enable a quick response to evolving situations”, the Prime Minister told Chief Ministers who joined the virtual review meeting along with Cabinet Ministers, including Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Placing special emphasis on border and coastal States, the Prime Minister highlighted the need to address emerging challenges related to shipping, essential supplies, and maritime operations.

He stressed that constant alertness is essential while also cautioning against the spread of misinformation and rumours, underlining the importance of sharing accurate and credible information.

Chairing the meeting with Chief Ministers and Lieutenant Governors via video conferencing to review preparedness in light of developments in West Asia and their potential impact on India, the Prime Minister appreciated the valuable suggestions shared by participants.