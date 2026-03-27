PM Modi to brief CMs on energy today

NEW DELHI: After making statements in both Houses of Parliament on the energy crisis and related issues, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to chair a virtual meeting with the chief ministers of all states, except those heading into elections, on Friday evening to discuss the West Asia situation.

He is also expected to engage separately with the chief secretaries of poll-bound states, sources said. “The Prime Minister will use the meeting to review the preparedness of states in light of the ongoing West Asia conflict. He had earlier urged states and political parties to act in a ‘Team India’ spirit to address the emerging crisis, which has significantly disrupted global supply chains,” a government source has said.

“The Prime Minister will hold a comprehensive discussion via video conference on the challenges arising from the conflict, particularly its impact on energy security and supply routes through the Strait of Hormuz,” the source added.

The chief ministers and Lieutenant Governors of Union territories, excluding poll-bound as West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, are expected to deliberate on strategies to manage fuel requirements and ensure the judicious use of petroleum products and LPG.

A government source said close coordination between the Centre and the states would be essential and the Prime Minister’s guidance would play a key role in addressing the crisis. “The Prime Minister is also likely to assess each state’s preparedness, with particular emphasis on preventing hoarding and black-marketing of LPG cylinders, an issue he had raised in Parliament. The PM may urge state governments to accelerate the rollout of PNG connections,” the source said.