Ashok Kharat sexual assault case: SIT probe reveals godman exploited over 150 women

MUMBAI: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the sexual assault case involving godman and astrologer Ashok Kharat has found that the accused has allegedly exploited more than 150 women.

The SIT on Monday visited Khara's office in Nasik and confiscated two laptops and a mobile. From the documents and other data retrieved from the devices, the police has found that the godman sexually exploited more than 150 women on the pretext of improving their lives and resolving their personal and career issues.

The police has sealed Kharat's office and properties and freezed his bank accounts. They are also probing the trail of his money transactions.

The data retrieved from Ashok Kharat's mobile has revealed several details regarding his modus operandi. According to the police, Kharat used different mobiles to contact high-profile individuals, including women.

The police also found that the accused used to spike the drinks and sweets offered to women, following which they were exploited, sometimes after being hypnotised.