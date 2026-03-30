Ashok Kharat sexual assault case: SIT probe reveals godman exploited over 150 women

MUMBAI: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the sexual assault case involving godman and astrologer Ashok Kharat has found that the accused has allegedly exploited more than 150 women.
The SIT on Monday visited Khara's office in Nasik and confiscated two laptops and a mobile. From the documents and other data retrieved from the devices, the police has found that the godman sexually exploited more than 150 women on the pretext of improving their lives and resolving their personal and career issues.
The police has sealed Kharat's office and properties and freezed his bank accounts. They are also probing the trail of his money transactions.
The data retrieved from Ashok Kharat's mobile has revealed several details regarding his modus operandi. According to the police, Kharat used different mobiles to contact high-profile individuals, including women.
The police also found that the accused used to spike the drinks and sweets offered to women, following which they were exploited, sometimes after being hypnotised.
According to a source familiar with the SIT investigation, former Shiv Sena minister Deepak Kesarkar allegedly helped Ashok Kharat's brother Dilip Kharat obtain government approval for his schools and colleges through fakle documents.
The Opposition parties have demanded action and further investigation into the claims, alleging Kesarkar maintained close ties with Ashok Kharat and misused his office while serving as education minister.
Reacting to the Opposition criticism, Deepak Kesarkar claimed it has come to light that 30 to 35 MLAs were in contact with Ashok Kharat and said he has been singled out and targeted by the media.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra Congress legislative Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar alleged many government officers used to visit Ashok Kharat along with their wives. Wadettiwar said officers used to sit outside Kharat's office cabin, while the godman sexually assaulted their wives. He alleged that many high-profile devotees of the godman were also involved in swapping wives with his help.
"Ashok Kharat literally ran a sex racket where many high-profile politicians, businessmen, and bureaucrats were involved. This case should not be used for political manipulations and settling scores. But the SIT and other probe agencies should conduct a fair and transparent probe that will not only give justice to victims but also expose the rotten system," a Congress leader said.
The local court has extended Ashok Kharat's police custody until April 1, 2026.