Publicly hang arrested Nashik 'godman' Ashok Kharat, says ex-BJP minister Mungantiwar

MUMBAI: Senior BJP leader and former Maharashtra minister Sudhir Mungantiwar on Saturday sought capital punishment for self-styled godman Ashok Kharat, arrested for allegedly raping a woman repeatedly over the past three years.

Kharat, who was arrested on March 18, has been named in eight FIRs so far after multiple complaints were received alleging sexual assault, extortion, and the circulation of objectionable material.

Speaking to reporters, Mungantiwar said, "I am a law-abiding citizen, but after seeing and hearing about the barbaric acts of Ashok Kharat, one feels he should not get any legal leniency. No court, no proceedings. Such a person should be punished publicly and hanged. He has insulted the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and disrespected women. Such acts are an affront to Maharashtra and its values."

Strong action would send a message to other self-styled godmen, he said, adding that such incidents, which bring disrepute to religion, continue to take place despite the teachings of reformers, including Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, Savitribai Phule, and Shahu Maharaj being imparted in schools.

On the resignation of NCP leader Rupali Chakankar as Maharashtra State Women's Commission chairperson, Mungantiwar said there was nothing wrong in demanding resignations when serious allegations come to the fore. It ensures that investigations are not influenced, he added.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said that Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis should reveal the names of MLAs and ministers who visited Kharat over the years.

Talking to reporters, the Rajya Sabha MP pointed out that Shiv Sena MLA Deepak Kesarkar has claimed that 40 MLAs had visited Kharat and questioned why he was the only one targeted.

"CM Fadnavis should name these 40 MLAs and ministers who visited (Kharat). Who are these people in the government who arranged special flights for Kharat?" he said.

On Fadnavis' remark that the controversial video of NCP minister Narhari Zhirwal with a transperson needs to be verified, Raut asked how the chief minister proposed to do that.

Verifications have never taken place when such videos surfaced in the past, he said.