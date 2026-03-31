Priyanka hits back at govt, says ‘don’t play politics over war’

“We are one on this and the whole country is united, but we want a solution to the problems that are arising out of the conflict. That is why we are asking for a discussion in Parliament so that a debate takes place and we can also put forward our suggestions and a solution is found,” the Congress general secretary said.

“As this war is continuing, the crises are deepening. Today the gas cylinder has become so expensive that no one is able to buy it. What will happen in the future? There will be a shortage of petrol and diesel. So what is the government’s plan to deal with that?” she asked.

The government has said in brief but there should be a discussion so that “we can find solutions unitedly”, Priyanka Gandhi said.

Addressing a gathering in Kerala on Sunday, Modi had said, “At this time, everyone’s attention is on the war going on in West Asia. Our government is continuously working to ensure that its impact on India is minimal.” He had further highlighted the ongoing diplomatic efforts.