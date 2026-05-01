Air India to cut international flights till July amid fuel surge, airspace curbs

Air India will scale back international operations through July as rising jet fuel prices and airspace restrictions render several routes unviable, CEO and Managing Director Campbell Wilson said on Friday.

"We have reduced some flying for April and May."

The airline is grappling with a "massive rise in jet fuel prices which, together with airspace closures and longer flying routes, have caused many of our international flights to become unprofitable to operate," Wilson told staff in a message.

Airspace curbs linked to the West Asia conflict have forced longer flight paths on multiple routes, increasing fuel consumption and costs.

Wilson, who has announced plans to step down later this year, said conditions remain extremely challenging. The airline now has no option "but to further trim schedules for June and July", he added.

"We very much regret the disruption to our customers' plans and our crew's rosters, and hope that the Middle East situation settles - and the Strait of Hormuz opens - soon so that we can get back to a more normal state," Wilson said.

Air India Group is estimated to have posted losses exceeding Rs 22,000 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2026.

(With inputs from PTI)