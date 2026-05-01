Commuters to get toll-free ride on newly inaugurated Ganga Expressway till second week of May

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh government has made the drive ‘free from toll’ on the newly-opened Ganga Expressway till the second week of May.

The state’s longest 594-km six-lane Greenfield Expressway was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Hardoi on Wednesday.

In order to promote the newest infrastructure project of the state, the UP government announced that the 594-km-long expressway linking Meerut in western UP to Prayagraj in the eastern region would be toll-free for the first 15 days of its operation.

As per the state government officials, a single trip (from Meerut to Prayagraj) covering the entire 594 km in a car or jeep would cost around Rs 1,800.

For buses and trucks, the toll climbs to over Rs 5,700. Heavier, multi-axle vehicles could pay close to Rs 9,000, while oversized trucks may end up shelling out more than Rs 11,000 for a single trip.

The expressway has been divided into four sections, from Meerut to Badaun, Badaun to Hardoi, Hardoi to Unnao, and Unnao to Prayagraj, with toll charges applied across each segment.