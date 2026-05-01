Commuters to get toll-free ride on newly inaugurated Ganga Expressway till second week of May

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh government has made the drive ‘free from toll’ on the newly-opened Ganga Expressway till the second week of May.
The state’s longest 594-km six-lane Greenfield Expressway was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Hardoi on Wednesday.
In order to promote the newest infrastructure project of the state, the UP government announced that the 594-km-long expressway linking Meerut in western UP to Prayagraj in the eastern region would be toll-free for the first 15 days of its operation.
As per the state government officials, a single trip (from Meerut to Prayagraj) covering the entire 594 km in a car or jeep would cost around Rs 1,800.
For buses and trucks, the toll climbs to over Rs 5,700. Heavier, multi-axle vehicles could pay close to Rs 9,000, while oversized trucks may end up shelling out more than Rs 11,000 for a single trip.
The expressway has been divided into four sections, from Meerut to Badaun, Badaun to Hardoi, Hardoi to Unnao, and Unnao to Prayagraj, with toll charges applied across each segment.
Officials said that the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) issued a formal order to the concessionaires, M/s IRB Infrastructure and M/s Adani Infrastructure, to defer toll collection by 15 days from the date of inauguration, following the Chief Minister’s directive.
This toll-free window is likely to close on May 13.
Built on a Design-Build-Finance-Operate-Transfer (DBFOT) basis under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, the private concessionaires will hold the right to collect tolls for 27 years.
However, the state government would compensate them for the revenue lost during the 15-day “rebate” period. The UPIEDA authorities believe that with the first 15-day toll-free window, commuters will avail a free-ride experience and get familiarised with the world-class facilities provided on the greenfield six-lane corridor.
Despite the free access, the concessionaires have been directed to ensure that all Operations & Maintenance (O&M) activities, including patrolling, emergency medical services, and highway rescue, continue as usual.
The order follows the issuance of a provisional certificate, marking the commercial operation date of the project.