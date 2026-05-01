ED marks 70th founding anniversary with record asset attachments of Rs 81,422 in FY 2025-26

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday marked its 70th founding anniversary by posting record asset attachments of Rs 81,422 crore in the financial year 2025-26, a 171 per cent jump compared to the previous year's Rs 30,036 crore.

This is also the highest single-year total in terms of asset attachments in the agency's history.

The cumulative value of properties attached since the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) came into force has crossed Rs 2,36,017 crore.

Speaking at the event, Union Minister of State for Finance , Pankaj Chaudhary, described the agency as "the nation's shield against financial crime."

The minister highlighted the Supreme Court's recent observation that justice for victims must be accorded equal priority alongside the accused's right to a speedy trial.

He said the government had moved from a "need to know" to a "duty to share" basis for intelligence exchange among central agencies, calling inter-agency coordination a national imperative.

ED Director Rahul Navin pointed to a fundamental shift in the country's criminal landscape.

"A few years ago, our work was centred predominantly on bank frauds, large corporate scams, and real estate frauds. Today, the criminal landscape is defined by cryptocurrency fraud, cyber-enabled financial crimes, terror financing, anti-national activities, and narcotics trafficking," he said.

"The Directorate has proactively adapted to this shift. Our prompt and focused response in the Red Fort blast case is a testament to our sharpened vigilance on the money laundering dimensions of terrorism and espionage," he added.