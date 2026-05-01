I will fully cooperate, says PDP leader Iltija, after being booked for sharing separatist leader Geelani’s video

SRINAGAR: A day after police registered an FIR against PDP leader Iltija Mufti for sharing an old video of hardline separatist leader and Hurriyat Conference chairman late Syed Ali Geelani on X account, she stated that said she would fully cooperate as she is a law-abiding citizen.

“I take full responsibility for a recent video on Urdu that I tweeted. It’s come to my notice that others who shared it are being summoned by @Cyberpolicekmr,” Iltija posted on X.

The Cyber Police Station Srinagar has registered FIR No. 11/2026 under cognizable offences punishable under Sections 152, 196(1), and 353(1)(b), (c), and (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against Iltija.

The PDP leader had on Wednesday posted an old video of late Syed Ali Geelani on the significance of Urdu on her X account.“May not concur with Geelani Sahab’s ideology, but this old video of him stressing the importance of Urdu makes sense, in addition to other reasons. Worth a watch,” Iltija had posted the message while sharing the video.