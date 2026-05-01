Lt General Balbir Singh takes charge of Srinagar-based strategic Chinar Corps

SRINAGAR: Ahead of the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor, there has been a change in guard of Srinagar-based Army’s strategic 15 Corps, also known as Chinar Corps, with Lt General Balbir Singh taking over as General Officer Commanding (GoC) of the Chinar Corps on Friday.

The outgoing GoC, Lt General Prashant Srivastava, relinquished the command today and handed over the reins of the Chinar Corps to Lt Gen Balbir Singh.

During his 19-month tenure as GoC of 15 Corps, the Army launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 last year to target and destroy militant infrastructure in Pakistan and PoK to avenge the April 22, 2025, Pahalgam terror attack in which 25 tourists and a local ponywala were killed.

“Under his command, the Corps registered notable operational successes in counter-infiltration along the Line of Control and in counter-terrorism operations in the hinterland, delivering a decisive and debilitating blow to inimical elements,” the defence spokesman said.