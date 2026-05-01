Lt General Balbir Singh takes charge of Srinagar-based strategic Chinar Corps

SRINAGAR: Ahead of the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor, there has been a change in guard of Srinagar-based Army’s strategic 15 Corps, also known as Chinar Corps, with Lt General Balbir Singh taking over as General Officer Commanding (GoC) of the Chinar Corps on Friday.
The outgoing GoC, Lt General Prashant Srivastava, relinquished the command today and handed over the reins of the Chinar Corps to Lt Gen Balbir Singh.
During his 19-month tenure as GoC of 15 Corps, the Army launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 last year to target and destroy militant infrastructure in Pakistan and PoK to avenge the April 22, 2025, Pahalgam terror attack in which 25 tourists and a local ponywala were killed.
“Under his command, the Corps registered notable operational successes in counter-infiltration along the Line of Control and in counter-terrorism operations in the hinterland, delivering a decisive and debilitating blow to inimical elements,” the defence spokesman said.
During this period, he said, the region witnessed the consolidation of security architecture, which became responsive,d synergised and contributed to the peace and stability of the Valley. “His tenure was characterised by meticulous execution of Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev, which led to the killing of three Pakistani militants involved in the Pahalgam terror attack”.
Lt General Srivastava now proceeds to assume the appointment of the Quarter Master General at IHQ of MoD (Army), New Delhi.
The new GoC, Lt General Balbir Singh, a battle-hardened officer with over 34 years of service, possesses extensive operational experience in counter-infiltration and counter-terrorism operations across Jammu & Kashmir and the North East.
He previously had commanded the Counter Insurgency Force (Victor) in South Kashmir.
In his inaugural address, Lt General Singh reaffirmed his resolve to work in close synergy with the civil administration and people of Kashmir to further strengthen the foundation of peace, stability and prosperity in the region.
He urged all sections of society to join hands with the security forces in overcoming the persistent challenges.