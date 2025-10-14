Pakistan lost over 100 soldiers and 12 aircraft during Operation Sindoor: DGMO Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai

Pakistan suffered significant military losses during Operation Sindoor, with over 100 military personnel killed along the Line of Control (LoC), the Indian Army's Director General Military Operations (DGMO), Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, said on Tuesday. The General cited Pakistan's own list of posthumous military awards as evidence of the casualties.

In addition to the ground losses, Lt Gen Ghai confirmed that Pakistan lost a minimum of 12 aircraft during the four-day conflict, echoing previous details shared by Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal A P Singh.

The hostilities, which spanned May 7-10, began after India launched Operation Sindoor in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, targeting nine terrorist infrastructure sites in Pakistan-controlled territory.