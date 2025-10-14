Pakistan lost over 100 soldiers and 12 aircraft during Operation Sindoor: DGMO Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai

Pakistan suffered significant military losses during Operation Sindoor, with over 100 military personnel killed along the Line of Control (LoC), the Indian Army's Director General Military Operations (DGMO), Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, said on Tuesday. The General cited Pakistan's own list of posthumous military awards as evidence of the casualties.
In addition to the ground losses, Lt Gen Ghai confirmed that Pakistan lost a minimum of 12 aircraft during the four-day conflict, echoing previous details shared by Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal A P Singh.
The hostilities, which spanned May 7-10, began after India launched Operation Sindoor in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, targeting nine terrorist infrastructure sites in Pakistan-controlled territory.
Lt Gen Ghai said that Pakistan immediately resorted to cross-border firing, though India's initial intent was not to escalate beyond the counter-terror operation.
"We went after terrorists, and once that had been achieved, it wasn't our intention to escalate it unless compelled to do so. There was also cross-border firing by Pakistan immediately once the terror targets were engaged," he said.
"Pakistanis possibly unwittingly let out their awards list on August 14, and the number of posthumous awards that they awarded suggests to us now that their casualties on the LoC were also in excess of 100," Lt Gen Ghai said.
The DGMO also described Pakistan's attempts at using drones against India as a "dismal failure," despite launching a "variety and class of drones" even after military talks. This failure, he said, led to the Indian Air Force's (IAF) precision strikes on Pakistani military installations on the night of May 9-10.
"We hit 11 of their air bases," he said. The strikes damaged eight air bases, three hangars, and four radars, destroying Pakistani air assets on the ground.
According to Lt Gen Ghai, ground losses included a C-130 class transport aircraft, one Airborne Early Warning & Control (AEW&C) platform, and four to five fighter jets.
He said Pakistan also suffered losses in the air. "We now know that the world's longest ever ground-to-air kill was at 300 kilometres plus and five high-tech fighters (were hit)."
The clashes ended on May 10 after both sides reached an understanding to halt military actions. However, the pursuit of the terrorists responsible for the Pahalgam attack continued
Lt Gen Ghai also mentioned killing of the three terrorists in June who carried out the Pahalgam attack, adding the Army was determined to "chase them to the depths of hell and we did".
"It took us 96 days but we did not let them rest," he said.
"When these three terrorists were found and eliminated clinically, it seemed as if they were exhausted from running, and they also seemed very malnourished, he said.
"Often, people can turn around and tell you where they have vanished. But it is at times, like searching for a needle in a haystack. While it may seem very simple to the non discerning, these things take time," he said.
Lt Gen Ghai said there has been a "doctrinal shift in our strategy against terror".
"Our prime minister has spoken about it. And these are the three things he said. The terror attacks are an act of war. Therefore there will be decisive retaliation. We will not succumb to nuclear blackmail. And there is no distinction between terrorists and sponsors of terrorism," he said.
