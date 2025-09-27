'Absurd theatrics': India hits back at Sharif at UN, says Pakistan 'pleaded' for ceasefire during Op Sindoor

The Indian envoy further pointed to Pakistan’s actions at the UN Security Council on April 25, when it blocked efforts to hold ‘The Resistance Front’ – a Pakistan-backed militant group – responsible for the April 22 massacre of 26 tourists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam.

“This Assembly witnessed absurd theatrics in the morning from the Prime Minister of Pakistan, who once again glorified terrorism that is so central to their foreign policy. However, no degree of drama and no level of lies can conceal the facts. This is the very same Pakistan which, at the UN Security Council on April 25, 2025, shielded 'The Resistance Front', a Pakistani-sponsored terror outfit, from the responsibility of carrying out the barbaric massacre of tourists in the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir,” she stated.

Highlighting Pakistan’s history of duplicity, Gahlot recalled its decade-long sheltering of Osama bin Laden while presenting itself as a partner in the global war on terror. She added that Pakistani ministers had acknowledged running militant camps for decades.

She also accused senior Pakistani military and civilian officials of glorifying militants and paying homage to “notorious terrorists” killed during Indian strikes on Bahawalpur and Muridke in Operation Sindoor.

“A country long steeped in the tradition of deploying and exporting terrorism has no shame in advancing the most ludicrous narratives to that end. Let us recall that it sheltered Osama bin Laden for a decade, even while pretending to partner in the war against terrorism. Its Ministers have just recently acknowledged that they have been operating terrorist camps for decades. It should come as no surprise that once again, this duplicity continues, this time at the level of its Prime Minister,” she said.

“A picture speaks a thousand words and we saw many pictures of terrorists slain in Bahawalpur and Muridke terror complexes by Indian forces during Operation Sindoor. When senior Pakistani military and civilian officials publicly glorify and pay homage to such notorious terrorists, can there be any doubt about the proclivities of this regime?” she added.

India’s response underscored its zero-tolerance approach to terrorism, with Gahlot saying: “The truth is that as in the past, Pakistan is responsible for a terrorist attack on innocent civilians in India. We have exercised the right to defend our people against such actions and have brought the organisers and perpetrators to justice.”

She demanded Pakistan shut down all militant camps and hand over wanted terrorists, warning that India would hold both militants and their sponsors accountable without yielding to “nuclear blackmail.”