'This is an election bill': Congress slams Centre over LPG price hike, says next 'strike' will be on petrol, diesel

The Congress also said the ruling party's regard for the common Indians' suffering is limited to election gimmicks, after which they are left to their own devices.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary K C Venugopal said, "Just as the election cycle concluded, the Modi government wasted no time to increase prices of LPG cylinders."

"A whopping increase of nearly Rs 1000 on commercial cylinders will affect crores of Indians who rely on food from small eateries for sustenance. Similarly, crores of small food businesses will have to bear the burden of this hike," he said.

The BJP's regard for the common Indians' suffering is limited to election gimmicks, after which they are left to their own devices, Venugopal said.

"In the three months since the Iran war began, the government should have prepared a solid plan to shield ordinary Indians from the price shocks, instead of passing on the financial burden," he said.

Gandhi on Tuesday had warned that the prices of petrol and diesel will be increased after the assembly elections conclude on April 29.

He had also attacked the government for allegedly profiteering from low global crude oil prices and said it will now put burden on the public as the prices are rising.

"Election relief over, inflation's heat is on its way! After April 29th, watch out - petrol, diesel, everything will get expensive.

"When (crude) oil was cheap, the Modi government pocketed the profits. Now that it's expensive, it'll dump the burden on you," Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.

"A government that loots when it's cheap - leaving the public to bear the brunt of inflation," he had alleged.

The price of commercial LPG was hiked by the steepest ever Rs 993 per 19-kg cylinder on Friday, marking the third straight monthly increase due to rising global energy prices linked to the West Asia conflict.