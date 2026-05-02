Allahabad HC says no to unilateral use of public land by any single party for religious purposes

LUCKNOW: In a significant observation, the Allahabad High Court recently expressed that religious prayers could be organised on private property if they were occasional and non-disruptive.

However, it noted that when the property is used for regular or organised congregational activities, it may invite government regulation.

A Division Bench, comprising Justice Saral Srivastava and Justice Garima Prashad, added that places where the activity in the private property turns regular, organised, or large in scale, it might amount to a change in use of the premises and might be subject to applicable laws, including planning and local regulations.

The Bench, meanwhile, dismissed a petition filed by Aseen, a resident of Ikauna under Gunnaur Tehsil in Sambhal district.

The petitioner had sought relief in connection with the use of a piece of land for offering Namaz in a village of Sambhal district. The Bench also made it clear that the public land could not be used unilaterally by any single party for religious purposes and added that all individuals had equal rights over such property, and its exclusive use was not legally permissible.

The Bench added that the State was bound to ensure equal access and could not permit preferential or exclusive use of such a land.