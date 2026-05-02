From isolation to inclusion: How Sushasan Express is redefining last-mile delivery in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur

RAIPUR: Thousands of families in Narayanpur’s interior villages, many of whom earlier lived under the shadow of Maoist terror, found official documents out of reach, not by choice but by distance.

The district administration realised that long journeys, poor roads and security concerns kept services away. In January this year, Narayanpur launched ‘The Sushasan Express’, a mobile governance initiative under the direct supervision of Collector Namrata Jain.

During the last four months, the initiative has begun to close that distance by bringing government services directly to these settlements. “Sushasan Express reflects our commitment to the principle of good governance, where every citizen receives the benefits meant for them,” said CM Vishnu Deo Sai.

“For years, tough geography, scattered habitations and security concerns kept many villages beyond the routine reach of administration. Basic services such as identity registration, welfare enrolment, and grievance redressal often required long travel or remained inaccessible altogether. The Sushasan Express changes that equation,” the collector said.

Between January and the present, the Sushasan Express has visited 72 out of the 112 panchayats, reaching over 20 thousand doorsteps to cover beneficiaries across multiple schemes, she told The New Indian Express.