Gujarat police book Bhuj-based man for allegedly promoting ISIS ideology online

AHMEDABAD: A major crackdown in Gujarat’s Kutch has exposed a disturbing case of online radical propaganda. The police have booked a Bhuj-based man for allegedly promoting ISIS ideology and sharing anti-national content over several years.

Gujarat Police has also tightened its grip on digital threats emerging from sensitive border zones.

Acting on precise intelligence, the West Kutch Special Operations Group (SOG) zeroed in on Fakirmamad Isa Gagda, a resident of Lodai village, whose social media presence had raised serious red flags.

What began as routine surveillance quickly spiralled into a deeper probe, and what surfaced was alarming.

Investigators revealed that the accused was not merely active online, but consistently pushed provocative narrative content that openly echoed the radical ideology of the banned terror outfit ISIS.