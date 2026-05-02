Gujarat police book Bhuj-based man for allegedly promoting ISIS ideology online

AHMEDABAD: A major crackdown in Gujarat’s Kutch has exposed a disturbing case of online radical propaganda. The police have booked a Bhuj-based man for allegedly promoting ISIS ideology and sharing anti-national content over several years.
Gujarat Police has also tightened its grip on digital threats emerging from sensitive border zones.
Acting on precise intelligence, the West Kutch Special Operations Group (SOG) zeroed in on Fakirmamad Isa Gagda, a resident of Lodai village, whose social media presence had raised serious red flags.
What began as routine surveillance quickly spiralled into a deeper probe, and what surfaced was alarming.
Investigators revealed that the accused was not merely active online, but consistently pushed provocative narrative content that openly echoed the radical ideology of the banned terror outfit ISIS.
Posts calling for “Islamic war,” glorifying “caliphate,” and invoking “jihad” were allegedly shared repeatedly, stitching together a pattern that authorities say is deliberate and dangerous.
The accused had been circulating inflammatory material that directly threatened the unity, integrity, and communal harmony of the nation, for nearly four years, police sources confirm.
Recognising the gravity of the situation, the West Kutch SOG moved swiftly, registering a formal complaint at the Paddhar police station. The charges include promoting anti-national activities and inciting unrest through digital platforms.
Authorities are now tracking digital footprints, scanning devices, and mapping possible connections. The key question driving the investigation was whether the accused was acting alone or if there was a larger network lurking behind the screen.
Meanwhile, the police have amplified surveillance across social media ecosystems, especially in border-sensitive regions. Their message is blunt and uncompromising; anyone found sharing provocative, divisive, or anti-national content will face strict legal consequences.
As the investigation intensifies, this case stands as a stark reminder that in the digital age, even a single post can trigger a national security alert, and the law is watching, closer than ever.