Punjab's AI-powered voice recognition system houses 'Voice Bank' with samples of known criminals, suspects

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Police is now equipped with an AI-powered Voice Recognition System, which houses a 'Voice Bank' of over 84,000 samples of known criminals and suspects under the Punjab Artificial Intelligence System (PAIS).

The system enables penetration of networks of various gangs operating from abroad and misguides the youngsters into carrying out illegal activities in the State.

Beyond voice identification, PAIS integrates a robust criminal database of over 3,90,000 offenders, complete with gang affiliations and phonetic search capabilities.

Its advanced Gang Tree Search tool allows investigators to visualise the hierarchy of organised crime networks, linking street-level crimes to their international masterminds.

Nearly 60 notorious gangsters linked to Punjab are operating from countries such as Canada, the United States, Italy, and others, and law enforcement agencies have been grappling with a new wave of 'remote-controlled' extortion, where threats are issued via encrypted apps and international virtual numbers.

With PAIS, the Punjab Police has strengthened the ‘Gangstran Te Vaar’ operation, enabling smart and data-driven policing.

Additional DGP of Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), Promod Ban said, "For years, foreign-based gangsters have exploited technology to run extortion rackets from safe havens abroad. Under the ‘Gangstran Te Vaar’ campaign, PAIS has become a force multiplier. Our AI-driven voice matching can identify the caller within minutes, allowing us to act swiftly and decisively."