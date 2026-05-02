'Using war as excuse to raise prices': Opposition demands rollback of LPG hike, slams Centre

NEW DELHI: The Opposition, including Congress, DMK, SP, and the Left parties, attacked the Narendra Modi government over the hike in the price of commercial LPG cylinders, with Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi saying this is an “election bill” and the next “strike” will be on petrol and diesel.

The price of commercial LPG was hiked by the steepest ever, Rs 993 per 19 kg cylinder, on Friday, marking the third straight monthly increase due to rising global energy prices linked to the West Asia conflict. A 19 kg commercial LPG — used by establishments such as hotels and restaurants — now costs a record Rs 3,071.5 in Delhi, up from Rs 2,078.50 previously.

Gandhi said he had warned that the heat of inflation would strike after the elections. “Today, commercial gas cylinders have become Rs 993 more expensive. This marks the largest single-day hike. This is an election bill,” Gandhi posted on X.

“Since February: A hike of Rs 1,380, an 81% increase in just three months. Tea stalls, ‘dhabas’, hotels, bakeries, sweet shops—the burden on every kitchen has increased. And this will impact your plate as well,” Gandhi said. The first strike was on gas; the next will be on petrol and diesel, he added.

The Congress also said the ruling party’s regard for the common Indians’ suffering is limited to election gimmicks, after which they are left to their own devices.