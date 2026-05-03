As Manipur marks three years of ethnic violence, student groups representing hill communities seek urgent action

Student organisations representing the indigenous hill communities of Manipur, including the Kuki-Zo and Hmar, on Sunday stated that the tribal groups continued to face a "grave humanitarian crisis" as the state marked three years since the outbreak of a deadly ethnic violence on May 3, 2023.

Citing large-scale displacement of indigenous communities, destruction of their villages and loss of lives, the organisations, including Gangte Students' Organisation, Hmar Students' Association, Zou Sangnaupang Pawlpi and Kuki Students' Organisation, urged the Union Government to intervene urgently.

In a joint statement, the groups said they had submitted a memorandum to the National Human Rights Commission, the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes, the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Prime Minister's Office, seeking immediate action on the ongoing crisis.

The organisations demanded expedited political dialogue under the Suspension of Operations (SoO) framework involving the Centre and insurgent groups, including the Kuki National Organisation and the United People's Front, and called for a "lasting political solution," including consideration of a separate administrative arrangement.

They stated that over 200 villages were burned, more than 250 places of worship destroyed, and hundreds of civilians killed during the violence involving the Meitei group and the tribal communities.

The groups also noted incidents of sexual violence against women and said thousands of families remain displaced, living in relief camps without adequate access to basic services.