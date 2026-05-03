CBI secures extradition of two fugitives involved in passport racket, banking fraud from UAE

CHANDIGARH: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has secured the return of two wanted fugitives from the United Arab Emirates, including Alok Kumar, also known as Yashpal Singh.

He was allegedly part of a well-organised racket that assisted individuals in obtaining Indian passports using fake documents and identities.

The Haryana police were on the lookout for him on multiple charges, including fraud, forgery, and criminal conspiracy.

The CBI said that the accused was a key conspirator in a well-organised racket involved in procuring Indian passports based on forged documents and false information.

Many individuals with criminal backgrounds likely benefited from this operation, as several of them with criminal antecedents were allegedly facilitated by the accused in obtaining passports using fabricated identities and addresses.

At the request of Haryana Police, the CBI got a Red Notice published against Kumar through Interpol. Following an Interpol alert, he was located and arrested in the UAE.