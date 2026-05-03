Congress slams NC over statehood delay, says statehood cannot come through praise of Modi government

SRINAGAR: A rift has surfaced within Jammu and Kashmir’s ruling alliance, with the Congress on Sunday launching a scathing attack on its partner National Conference (NC) over its “weak and ineffective push” for the restoration of statehood, saying statehood cannot be achieved by showering praise on the Modi government, which it accused of having “betrayed the people of J&K” on the issue.
In a hard-hitting statement, J&K Congress working president Raman Bhalla accused the NC of lagging behind in the struggle and attempting to deflect public anger over the delay in the restoration of statehood by the Central government, as well as its failure to build a strong ground movement.
Bhalla’s remarks came in response to recent criticism by NC president Farooq Abdullah, who had questioned the Congress and INDIA bloc over their lukewarm approach towards the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.
Hitting back, Bhalla said the Congress has consistently played a frontal role in pressing for statehood and has intensified its efforts, particularly after the Assembly elections.
“Congress has remained on the streets, raising the most important demand of the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” Bhalla said, highlighting a series of protests and campaigns undertaken by the party. He cited initiatives such as “Hamari Riyasat Hamara Haq”, along with the hunger strike in Srinagar, Jammu Chalo, and Delhi Chalo programmes, where senior central leaders joined protests at Jantar Mantar and marched towards Parliament.
“Congress did not even join the Cabinet, which is the right of every pre-poll alliance partner, after attaining a majority in the elections. It was done to expose the BJP government, which had committed to restoring statehood immediately after the Assembly elections but has not honoured the commitment yet,” Bhalla said.
He added that rather than supporting or appreciating Congress’s efforts, the NC has chosen to question “our commitment”. He also said the Congress had even offered full support to the NC if it chose to lead a unified struggle for statehood restoration.
Taking a dig at Abdullah, Bhalla questioned the NC’s own track record and asked what tangible steps the party had taken beyond “occasional statements”.
He also pointed to the NC’s signature campaign, which, he said, “did not lead anywhere”.
On Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Central leaders, Bhalla said: “Statehood cannot be achieved by showering praise on the Modi government, which betrayed the people of J&K on the restoration of statehood.”
The exchange of words has highlighted growing tensions within the ruling alliance over the demand for restoration of statehood. While the Congress is advocating a more proactive approach, the National Conference appears to be adopting a more cautious stance in its engagement with the Centre.