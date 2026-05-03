Congress slams NC over statehood delay, says statehood cannot come through praise of Modi government

SRINAGAR: A rift has surfaced within Jammu and Kashmir’s ruling alliance, with the Congress on Sunday launching a scathing attack on its partner National Conference (NC) over its “weak and ineffective push” for the restoration of statehood, saying statehood cannot be achieved by showering praise on the Modi government, which it accused of having “betrayed the people of J&K” on the issue.

In a hard-hitting statement, J&K Congress working president Raman Bhalla accused the NC of lagging behind in the struggle and attempting to deflect public anger over the delay in the restoration of statehood by the Central government, as well as its failure to build a strong ground movement.

Bhalla’s remarks came in response to recent criticism by NC president Farooq Abdullah, who had questioned the Congress and INDIA bloc over their lukewarm approach towards the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

Hitting back, Bhalla said the Congress has consistently played a frontal role in pressing for statehood and has intensified its efforts, particularly after the Assembly elections.

“Congress has remained on the streets, raising the most important demand of the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” Bhalla said, highlighting a series of protests and campaigns undertaken by the party. He cited initiatives such as “Hamari Riyasat Hamara Haq”, along with the hunger strike in Srinagar, Jammu Chalo, and Delhi Chalo programmes, where senior central leaders joined protests at Jantar Mantar and marched towards Parliament.