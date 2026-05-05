'Democracy hijacked, killed': Kejriwal alleges Bengal elections were stolen, says Punjab will stop BJP's 'vijay rath'

AAP national convenor and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday alleged that the West Bengal elections were stolen by the BJP and asserted that their 'Vijay Rath' (victory chariot) will be stopped by Punjab.

Alleging that the BJP manipulated the elections, leading to their landslide victory in West Bengal, Kejriwal stated that democracy has been "hijacked and killed" by the saffron party.

"What they did in West Bengal is the same thing they did in New Delhi, in my assembly constituency, with the deletion of votes," he said.

"Today, democracy is threatened. In 2014, there was a wave in favour of Narendra Modi, and they kept winning elections. In February 2015, they won only three seats in Delhi. If they come to power in Punjab, they will ravage the state," Kejriwal warned.

Kejriwal asserted that the upcoming Punjab election would be "the last election for Prime Minister Modi; after Punjab, the Modi government will fall."

He emphasised that there is a pro-incumbency sentiment in favour of the Punjab government, with every village acknowledging the work done by the administration.