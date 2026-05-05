Delhi HC says it will appoint amicus curiae to represent Kejriwal in liquor policy case

After AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Durgesh Pathak refused to appear for hearing in the liquor policy case, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday said it will appoint senior lawyers as amicus curiae to represent the defendants.

The former Delhi chief minister and MLAs boycotted the hearing before Justice Sharma after the judge refused to recuse herself on their applications alleging conflict of interest and apprehension of bias.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma deferred the hearing till May 8, on the CBI's petition challenging the trial court order discharging all the accused, observing that it would be appropriate to proceed with the matter once someone is appointed to represent them.

"I will appoint an amicus. I will appoint somebody. I will appoint three seniors in this case," Justice Sharma said.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the CBI, asked if the court was making the appointment for Kejriwal and others who were unrepresented in the proceedings, the judge replied in the affirmative.

"We will list it on Friday. I will pass an order on amicus and then start hearing," she added.